Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,523 shares of company stock worth $154,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 19,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AKR opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.