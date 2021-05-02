Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $289.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

