Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. HSBC downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.