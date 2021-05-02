Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ASX:ACQ) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Acorn Capital Investment Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

In other Acorn Capital Investment Fund news, insider Barry Fairley sold 18,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.20), for a total value of A$31,118.64 ($22,227.60). Insiders sold a total of 74,703 shares of company stock worth $127,184 in the last 90 days.

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

