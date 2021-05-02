Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 181,931 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 181,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. SiriusPoint comprises about 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

