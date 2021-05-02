Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 178.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the period. O-I Glass makes up 1.6% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 27,630 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 56.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O-I Glass by 78.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in O-I Glass by 317.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

