Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 23,065 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

