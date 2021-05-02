Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-3.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.92-3.01 EPS.

ATGE traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 1,251,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,624. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

