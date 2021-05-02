Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.920-3.010 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,300.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

