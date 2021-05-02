Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after buying an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after buying an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after buying an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after buying an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after buying an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 over the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

