Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

