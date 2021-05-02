Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

