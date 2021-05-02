Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.20.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.32.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

