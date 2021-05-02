AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 4,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

