AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 97.1% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CSGP stock opened at $854.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $861.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

