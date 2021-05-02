AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 284,274 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1,611.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,274 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $15,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

