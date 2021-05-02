AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.68 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $51.81.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.