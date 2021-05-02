AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 14.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 208.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

