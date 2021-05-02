AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $367.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.24 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.91.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

