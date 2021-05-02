Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 97.8% in April

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the March 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Aecon Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $16.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

