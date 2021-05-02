Aeternity (AE) Trading 29.4% Higher This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $133.75 million and $26.46 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 381,772,123 coins and its circulating supply is 335,951,180 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

