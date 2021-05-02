AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Down 46.1% in April

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday, February 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MITT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 347,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 381.52% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

