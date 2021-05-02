Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $53.16

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.16, but opened at $51.09. Agilysys shares last traded at $51.09, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Agilysys alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.