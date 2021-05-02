Agrello Market Cap Hits $20.67 Million (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Agrello has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. Agrello has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,124,581 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.