Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,746,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

