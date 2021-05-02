Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 71.8% in April

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the March 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $218.87 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

