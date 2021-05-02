Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €109.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €99.94 ($117.58) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €99.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.89. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

