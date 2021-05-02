Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

