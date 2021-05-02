Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will post sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $360,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $9.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 million to $9.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.42 million, with estimates ranging from $37.27 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on AKTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 15,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,239 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 538,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTS traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,854. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

