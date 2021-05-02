Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

In related news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 over the last three months. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,898,000 after purchasing an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.24. 162,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,759. Albany International has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

