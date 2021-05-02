Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $597.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

