Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.21

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.21 and last traded at $180.95, with a volume of 13487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after buying an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

