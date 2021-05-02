Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALFVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. Research analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

