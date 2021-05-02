Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 68.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded up 203.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $649.03 million and approximately $991.27 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00279832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01119712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.92 or 0.00734434 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.70 or 1.00146776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,155,547,060 coins and its circulating supply is 846,663,315 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

