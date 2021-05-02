AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AB stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 613,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.97%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

