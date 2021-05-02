Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

