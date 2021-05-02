Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an underweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

