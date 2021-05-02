Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,296.01 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,906.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.