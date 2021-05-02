Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,635.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $21.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $93.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $27.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $110.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $142.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $182.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $238.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,915.40. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.