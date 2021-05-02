Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $106.86 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

