AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.