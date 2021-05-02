AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.38. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$14.55 and a 1 year high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.