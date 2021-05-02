Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYX opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -302.78, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock worth $9,746,173. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

