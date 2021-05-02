Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $5,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,094.67.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

