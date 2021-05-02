AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.01). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905,639 shares of company stock worth $55,779,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

