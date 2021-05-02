América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX opened at $13.94 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

