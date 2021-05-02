American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,452 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 48,186 shares of the airline’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,242 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Airlines Group by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

