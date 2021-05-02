American Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

American Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 17.5% of American Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after buying an additional 267,411 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

