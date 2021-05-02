American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 33.2% in April

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 943,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $125.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In other news, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.