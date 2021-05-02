Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.